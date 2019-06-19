Iowa City seeks public input on long-term plans for housing and services

Iowa City is looking to add more housing options in the next five years.

And city leaders are asking for input on what kind of housing and services the community needs.

They're hosting public meetings. People expressed concerns about a lack of affordable housing options and even transportation to and from work.

City leaders say they'll take this information and include it in its plan called "City Steps 2025." They say this program should be geared to low-income residents.

"A common thing we hear at these meetings are lack of affordable housing and how that stems into other areas of the community. That's what we're hearing from service providers," Neighborhood Services Coordinator Erika Kubly said.

The city wants to have this plan in place by January. After that staff can use the plan to apply for federal funding for more housing options.