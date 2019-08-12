Iowa City seeks input on new playground and shelter at Scott Park

City officials are asking the public to provide input on proposed construction projects in an eastside park.

The playground located to the north of Scott Park's main entrance on Scott Boulevard in Iowa City is slated to be replaced during the summer of 2020. An adjacent shelter structure will be replaced at the same time.

The proposed options, posted on the city's website, will be open to public comment until Friday, August 23.

Residents can submit their thoughts on which designs they like best through an online form.