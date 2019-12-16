Iowa City schools, local libraries launch program giving students library access

Students in a Johnson County school district will soon have easier access to local libraries, thanks to a new program that launches starting on Monday.

Rex, a dinosaur featured in the "Toy Story" movies, is found (in stuffed form) holding a library card at the North Liberty Community Library on September 17, 2019. Soon, students across the Iowa City Community School District can use their ID cards for library access. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

The program centers around the distribution of Access to Information and Materials, or AIM, Cards to students in the Iowa City Community School District. The card will allow them to check out up to three items from any of the public libraries in Iowa City, Coralville, or North Liberty.

KCRG-TV9 first reported on the program in September 2019. The cards began rolling out to students on Monday, December 16, 2019.

“It’s exciting to know that our students will now have access to even more materials — especially online resources — than they already receive from our fabulous school libraries,” Kristi Harper, library coordinator for the Iowa City Community School District, said, in a statement. “The AIM Card will be an excellent supplement to our school libraries and will allow students to access information even when school is not in session on evenings, weekends, and school breaks.”

Students will not be subject to late fines for materials checked out with an AIM Card.