Iowa City schools debuts new North Liberty elementary school, finishing major projects

For many eastern Iowa students, they will soon return to school by the end of the week. In Iowa City, it also means a number of construction projects are set for completion.

The Grant Elementary School gymnasium was debuted to the public on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Leaders with the project said it was done on time, and will provide a new school for 500 students in the North Liberty area. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

The Iowa City Community School District has been working on 13 different projects that were funded by a bond issue two years ago.

Crews have been working across the county to finish a handful of projects, and leaders of those projects say they are ahead of schedule, or right on time.

In 2017, voters approved a more than $190 million bond that included additions to Liberty High School, renovations to almost all of the schools, and the addition of a new elementary school named after Christine Grant in North Liberty.

Staff with the district said the projects were necessary because of how fast the area is growing. That is why they wanted to make sure everything was done on time, or early.

"It saves dollars, it allows us to maximize those extra dollars for extra space," Duane Van Hemert, the school district's Facilities Director, said. "And we did accelerate the plan so that the entire ten-year plan, thanks to the taxpayers and the $190 million bond, is going to be done three years early. And every project, every project, is on budget and on time."

A couple of these projects will not be completed by the first day of school, but Van Hemert said they are not behind schedule.

Iowa City West High School and Southeast Junior High School still have major projects underway, but the district is bringing in temporary classrooms until those projects are finished.

The goal for the Iowa City Community School District is to have everything completed by 2023.