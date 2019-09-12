Iowa City schools cuts the ribbon to debut Mann Elementary School

The Iowa City Community School District debuted long-awaited renovations to one of its oldest elementary schools Thursday night- and staff says it will make a big difference both for students and teachers.

With an oversized pair of scissors and a few students to do the honors, the ribbon was cut at Horace Mann Elementary School to show off brand new portions of the school.

This project was part of the more than $190 million bond issue from 2017 that was passed by area voters.

All of the 2018-2019 school year, students attended Hoover Elementary School to make room for the renovations at Mann Elementary School. Some of those changes include a new gymnasium, cafeteria, and library. Many classrooms were added, as well as a new ADA-compliant playground.

Staff with the school says the changes to the building will allow teachers to do their jobs better, and in turn, will help students learn.

"Teachers have always found ways to work around problems and do what needed to be done," said Julie Robinson, the principal for Mann Elementary School. "But there were always these obstacles that our building put up in the way. And now... rather than being an obstacle, the building is a wonderful enhancement to what the teachers are doing."

The goal for the Iowa City Community School District is to have all of the 13 different projects completed by 2023.