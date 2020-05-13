Iowa City running emergency child care program for health care workers, essential city staff

The city of Iowa City has been operating an emergency child care center, helping care for school-age kids that are no longer in the classroom for essential workers, city staff, and healthcare workers.

Kids paint using fruits and vegetables at the Iowa City emergency child care program at Mercer Park Aquatic Center on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

Weeks ago, most kids would have expected to be in class during the day. But for some of those students, they have gone from spending every day in the classroom to spending the days at Mercer Park Aquatic Center.

"She has been here for... it's probably been about six weeks," Darian Nagle-Gamm, the transportation director in Iowa City, said. Her daughter has been going to the child care program since its inception.

For staff like Brad Barker, the recreation superintendent for the city, he has been reassigned to serving as the head of the program. Barker admitted it is much different than what he would expect in a typical workday prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I would be in my office most likely looking at all the programming we're going to be doing for the summer season ahead of us," Barker said.

For those that use the program like Nagle-Gamm, she said knowing the program is available has made a big difference.

"My husband is an essential employee, and he needs to be at work and our department is functioning and we're still providing essential transportation services to the city," Nagle-Gamm said.

"And so what we do is we provide that means for recreational opportunities where they can come to our facility," Barker said. "They get some free time play in the morning in the afternoon, we're doing STEAM activities, biology experiments, arts and crafts."

As of Wednesday, more than 20 kids were signed up.

"She's thrilled," Nagle-Gamm said. "And she loves it. And it allows us to do our job, which is really important to us."

And for those reassigned, like Barker, to help out, they do not mind it, either.

"I participated in camps like this," Barker said. "I did these things growing up. And so to be able to take those experiences and give that back to the community has been a wonderful thing."