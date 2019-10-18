Iowa City receives $200K grant to help clean up Terry Trueblood Recreation Area

Staff in Iowa City want to clean up one of its area parks, and a grant from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will help them reach that goal.

The city received a $200,000 grant through the DNR's Resource Enhancement and Protection program. Staff says will help Terry Trueblood Recreation Area become more sustainable for the future.

The city says that the money will be used to help with their climate action goals as well as adding in more recreational features.

Aside from making the space more walk-able, the city wants to improve access to the nearby Iowa River. That plan include removing a lot of the bushes and trees, and replacing them with ones that are better suitable for the space.

"The area between the lake and the river is going to get some woodlands restoration," Juli Seydell Johnson, the Parks and Recreation Director with Iowa City. "And what that really means is going in and cutting out a lot of the invasive species. There's a lot of trees that have grown up over the years- trees and brush. And then also doing some prairie restoration and wetlands restoration work."

With the changes, Seydell Johnson said she wants to see more people taking advantage of the proximity to the Iowa River, potentially using it as a swimming spot.

"The bonus part for this site especially is that its a recreation area," Seydell Johnson said. "And it will open up the woodlands for exploration and natural trails and access to the Iowa River. We want kids to be able to get in and splash around and have access to the actual water."

Seydell Johnson said the city will start work soon, but it could take years to complete.

The city is also hoping people will also help clean up the park as soon as Sunday. The city is looking for volunteers to help clean up the park starting at noon on Sunday. For information on registration to help, visit the volunteer Facebook page.