Iowa City officials pushing for a more 'green' holiday season

The City of Iowa City is pushing people to change how they think when it comes to buying holiday decorations, candy and costumes as a way to keep them out of the landfill.

A house decorated for Halloween in Coralville on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 (Brian Tabick/KCRG)

City officials said 35 percent of the trash brought to the landfill in 2017 was organic material that should have been composted.

It’s something that Iowa City resident Jack Brooks said he is doing his best to correct. His five-year-old daughter, Peri, went as Carmen Sandiego for Halloween and all of the decorations can be reused or put at the curb to be composted.

“We needed a winter coat anyway,” Brooks said. “We thought this would be a good way to repurpose a costume. We couldn’t find used hats quite like this so we bought a new one, but we will try to get a couple more uses out of it.”

Jane Wilch, the recycling coordinator for the city, said more waste is thrown in the landfill during the holiday season. She said people need to focus on recycling candy wrapper along with buying durable decorations and costumes that can be used more than just one time.

“When you compost those pumpkins and food waste you’re helping reduce that number that’s ending up in the landfill,” Wilch said. “It’s diverted through the compost facility and benefiting our climate action goals.”

It’s a change Brooks said wasn’t too hard to make.

“If you just think a little more about any purchases you’re making and what decisions you can make, it can help impacts our environment,” Brooks said.

The compost is sold at the landfill for those who live in Johnson County.