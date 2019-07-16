Iowa City offering places to cool off during excessive heat

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Heat index values of 100 degrees and hotter are forecast for eastern Iowa this week.

Iowa City officials said several city facilities are available to the public as a place to cool off.

Recreation Center

The Robert A. Lee Recreation Center, 220 S. Gilbert St., offers air-conditioned space and a variety of indoor opportunities. The facility is open Monday through Friday from 6:15 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Mercer Park Aquatic Center/Scanlon Gym, 2701 Bradford Drive, offers similar amenities as Robert A. Lee, including a pool. The facility is open Monday through Friday 6:15 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 6:15 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

City Pools

The City's three pools provide opportunities to escape the heat. The drop-in swim fee is $4 per person. Swim passes are also available. View the pool schedule online.

• City Park Pool, 200 Park Rd. (Twilight swims held from 5-8 p.m. Mon.-Fri. for $2.)
• Robert A. Lee Pool, 220 S. Gilbert St.
• Mercer Park Aquatic Center, 2701 Bradford Dr.

Splash and Spray Pads

Splash and spray pads are open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and require no fee.
• Wetherby Park, 2400 Taylor Dr.
• Fairmeadows Park, 2500 Miami Dr.
• Tower Court Park, 1124 Tower Ct.

Public Library

The Public Library, 123 S. Linn St. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday - Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Senior Center
The Senior Center, 28 S. Linn Street, is open to the public between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday - Friday. Visitors can learn about the many programs available for all ages, read a magazine or grab a book from the Center’s library.

 