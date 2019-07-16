Iowa City offering places to cool off during excessive heat

Heat index values of 100 degrees and hotter are forecast for eastern Iowa this week.

Iowa City officials said several city facilities are available to the public as a place to cool off.

Recreation Center

The Robert A. Lee Recreation Center, 220 S. Gilbert St., offers air-conditioned space and a variety of indoor opportunities. The facility is open Monday through Friday from 6:15 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Mercer Park Aquatic Center/Scanlon Gym, 2701 Bradford Drive, offers similar amenities as Robert A. Lee, including a pool. The facility is open Monday through Friday 6:15 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 6:15 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

City Pools

The City's three pools provide opportunities to escape the heat. The drop-in swim fee is $4 per person. Swim passes are also available. View the pool schedule online.

• City Park Pool, 200 Park Rd. (Twilight swims held from 5-8 p.m. Mon.-Fri. for $2.)

• Robert A. Lee Pool, 220 S. Gilbert St.

• Mercer Park Aquatic Center, 2701 Bradford Dr.

Splash and Spray Pads

Splash and spray pads are open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and require no fee.

• Wetherby Park, 2400 Taylor Dr.

• Fairmeadows Park, 2500 Miami Dr.

• Tower Court Park, 1124 Tower Ct.

Public Library

The Public Library, 123 S. Linn St. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday - Thursday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Senior Center

The Senior Center, 28 S. Linn Street, is open to the public between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday - Friday. Visitors can learn about the many programs available for all ages, read a magazine or grab a book from the Center’s library.

