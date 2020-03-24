Iowa City police respond to three shots fired calls Monday night

Iowa City police say they responded to three shots fired calls in about a three-hour span last night.

The first incident happened just after 6 p.m. near the 1000 block of Cross Park Avenue. Police say they found several shell casings near the street.

The second one happened just before 7 p.m. in the 400 block of Hawaii Court, according to the police department. When officers got to the scene, they found a vehicle with gunshot damage and shell casings in a parking lot.

The third one happened just before 10 p.m. in the 2400 block of Shady Glen Court. Police say they found a duplex with gunshot damage and shell casings.

No one was hurt in any of the incidents.

Earlier this month, the Iowa City Police Department told TV9 the city is on pace to surpass all shots fired calls recorded last year. Police say many of these cases are still open and unsolved.