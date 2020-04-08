Iowa City police respond to second shots fired call in two days

Iowa City police responded to a second report of shots fired within the last two days.

The latest call came in at around 8:40 last night in the 1100 block of Arthur Street. Police say they found a residence with gunshot damage and shell casings. There is no report of anyone hurt, and no arrests were made.

Police also responded to a call on the 900 block of Cross Park Avenue on Monday night. Police found damage but no reports of injuries or arrests there either.

This comes as police say they have responded to an increased number of shots fired calls in the city this year. Last month, Iowa City police said they're on pace to surpass calls recorded last year.