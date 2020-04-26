Iowa City police looking for help locating a person of interest in homicide investigation

Iowa City Police are seeking information to locate a person of interest in homicide investigation.

The Police Department is requesting the public's help to locate a person of interest in the shooting death of Kejuan Winters on April 20, 2020.

Reginald "Reggie" Demorrow Little is wanted for questioning regarding the murder of Mr. Winters.

Little is a black male, 44 years old, 5'8", 150 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Little's whereabouts is urged to contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5276.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to Little's arrest.

Crime Stoppers tips can be submitted via the P3 Tips app, online at iccrimestoppers.org, or by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477). All tips and calls are held in strict confidence and anonymity is guaranteed.

Individuals providing information are not required to reveal their identity to collect a reward.

