Iowa City police said they are looking for a person who robbed a man late Thursday night.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. in a parking lot near the Java House on Mormon Trek Boulevard, on the west side of town.

Police told KCRG-TV9 the two were talking over the LetGo app where people can buy secondhand goods. When they met, the suspect pulled out a gun, took the victim's cell phone and ran off.

No one was hurt and police are still looking for the suspect.