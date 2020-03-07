Police looking for dog after child was bitten in a park

Iowa City police are asking for help in finding a dog owner after an incident Saturday afternoon, where they say the person's dog bit a child.

Police say they received a call about a 7-year-old child who was bitten by a dog at Thornberry Park between 12:30 and 1:00 p.m.

The dog was described as a younger Doberman and the owner was described as a middle-aged white male where a black jacket with a greenish hat. Police say the owner left the park after the incident without talking to the victim.

Iowa City Animal Services is looking for information about the rabies vaccination of the dog as well.

If you have any information on who the owner may be, contact Iowa City Animal Services at 319-356-5295 or the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275.

