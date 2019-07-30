Iowa City police looking for armed robbery suspect

Iowa City police are looking for a suspect accused of robbing a convenience store early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called just before 6 a.m. to the Hawkeye Convenience Store at 2875 Commerce Drive for a report of an armed robbery.

Police said a male suspect entered the store, pulled out a handgun and demanded money. The suspect then left in the victim's car.

Authorities said they later found the stolen vehicle a short distance away on Sioux Avenue SE. The victim was not hurt.

The suspect is described as a large black man who is approximately 6 feet tall, police said. He may have tattoos on his neck.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Police are offering a $1,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 319-356-5276.

