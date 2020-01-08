Iowa City police investigating shots fired case

The Iowa City Police Department is asking for the public's help surrounding a report of shots fired.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of South Lucas Street. Police responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the area. Officers found a damaged vehicle and shed as well as casings in an alley to the west.

Police said there have been no reports of injuries.

No arrests have been made and the case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 319-356-5276.