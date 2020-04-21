Iowa City police investigating shooting death

An Iowa City man has been shot to death, and police are offering a $1,000 reward for information in the case.

Police say in a news release that the shooting happened Monday morning, just before 10 a.m., when officers were called to the area for a report of a shooting.

Arriving officers found a man, later identified as 21-year-old Kejuan Winters of Iowa City, inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say Winters later died from his injuries. No arrests had been reported by early Tuesday morning, but investigators do not believe the shooting was random.

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact CrimeStoppers.