Iowa City police investigating report of shots fired from car near Mercer Park

The Iowa City Police Department is investigating after reports of gunshots being fired from one car to another.

Police said it happened around 5:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Baker Street, which is near Mercer Park. Witnesses said the vehicles left the area but officers found shell casing and bullets.

No one has come forward with injuries, police said, and no arrests have been made.

Authorities said the investigation is still in its early stages.

People who live nearby and have security cameras are asked to see if there is any footage of the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call Iowa City police at 319-356-5276.