Iowa City police investigating report of assault near E. College Street

Iowa City police responded to a report of an assault near 515 E. College Street at around 8:10 a.m. on April 29.

Police say the victim was able to fight and get away after being grabbed from behind by an unknown male while in the alley to the south. The male then ran eastbound. No physical injuries were reported.

Police say the suspect was described as a black male in his 20s, at least six-feet fall and around 160 pounds. He was said to be wearing all black clothing, including a black scarf and a hoodie that was pulled around his face. He was wearing purple winter gloves with black finger pads.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone who was near the location at the time of the assault, or who may have possible information, can call Officer Colin Fowler at 319-356-5276.

Iowa City Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about this incident. Tips can be submitted using the P3 Tips app, or on iccrimestoppers.org.