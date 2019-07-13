Iowa City police investigating early morning burglary

Iowa City Police are investigating a report of an early morning burglary in downtown.

At around 4:12 a.m., police received a call about the incident from a female living at 108 South Linn Street. She claimed that she was woken up by a man inside her apartment who was speaking to her.

The man left with a plastic bag, which allegedly contained an undisclosed amount of money or property. Other items in the apartment had been moved around during the incident.

The woman was not injured in the incident.

The suspect was described by the woman as a black male in his early 20s, around 5 feet 10 inches tall, of medium build, with shoulder-length dreadlocks. He was wearing a blue t-shirt.

It appears that the man was able to enter the apartment through a door that was accidentally left unlocked.

The incident is under investigation. Any persons with information should call Iowa City CrimeStoppers at 358-TIPS (8477). There is a $1000 reward for information leading to an arrest.