Iowa City police investigate two overnight shootings

Police are trying to figure out if two shootings overnight Friday in Iowa City are connected.

The first happened in the 200 block of West Benton Street around 8:00 pm. Police say everyone involved ran away but officers found shell casings and bullets in the area.

The second shooting happened around 11:30 pm in the 1100 block of Hollywood Boulevard. That is about a block away from the Iowa City Police substation that is slated to close soon. Officers again found shell casings in the area.

Police could not find anyone wounded in either shooting.

In both cases, police are asking people living in the area to check security cameras and report anything to police.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 319-358-8477 and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

The second shooting also happened in the same area as an officer involved shooting that wounded a robbery suspect in May. Officers shot 34-year-old Michael Cintron Caceres when he tried to escape by ramming parked vehicles. Prosecutors say officers were justified in that shooting.

