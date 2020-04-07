Iowa City police investigate shots fired in year of increased calls

Iowa City Police are asking for help to find those responsible for the latest round of shots fired in the city.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Cross Park Avenue at 11:07 p.m. on Monday. Investigators found a bullet hole from a gunshot in the area, but no one was hurt.

Police are asking for the public's help to identify anyone with this shooting. People can call Sergeant Jerry Blomgren at (319) 356-5276.

Last month Iowa City Police told TV9 they're on pace to surpass all shots fired calls recorded last year. This would be at least the 10th call so far for the city, with many of the cases unsolved.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information in this latest shooting. Crime Stoppers tips can be submitted by calling (319) 358-TIPS (8477), by going online to iccrimestoppers.org/ or submitting via their P3 Tips app.