Iowa City police investigate a second assault on College Street

Iowa City Police are investigating an assault that happened Friday morning on College Street.

Around 8:15 a.m. Friday morning, police responded to a report of an assault near 1550 E. College Street. The victim reported that an unknown man wrapped his arms around their shoulders from behind. He was armed with a knife. The victim then fought back and the man ran away. He first ran west on College Street and then north on Pearl Street.

No physical injuries were reported from the victim. The suspect is described as a thin, black male with short hair, around 6' 2" tall. He was wearing a dark hoodie and a dark face covering.

This is the second assault to happen on College Street this week, the previous assault happened on April 29th.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Investigator Ronnie Gist at 319-356-5284.