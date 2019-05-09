Iowa City police fire shots during burglary investigation; 1 person in hospital

Police in Iowa City are investigating an officer-involved shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

Just before 2:30 Thursday morning, police were called to a burglar alarm at a business at 538 Olympic Court.

During the process, two Iowa City officers fired their firearms and struck one person who is currently in the hospital, according to information from police. No further information about the victim was released.

There was no information about why the officers fired shots.

No officers were hurt, police said.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating.

No more information will be released until the officers involved have been interviewed, according to the police department.