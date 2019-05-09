Iowa City police, city recommend closing substation

Iowa City's police chief and city manager are asking the city council to consider voting to close the police substation, noting crime trending down in the southeast part of the city.

According to police data, the substation helped total calls decrease more than two percent between 2008 and 2018. The largest drop in calls during that time was weapons offenses, which decreased 77 percent.

In a letter to council, Police Chief Jody Matherly said the substation first opened to give a sense of safety in the area. With all the community building and crime reduction that's happened, the chief said it could be reinforcing a false narrative that the neighborhood is still unsafe.

People in the area have mixed opinions as this comes just hours after an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning.

"The window broke on the side of the building, just stuff trashed on the way to cash register," said Kelsey Jenkins. "It was pretty scary."

Jenkins manages Second Act, where early Thursday morning, the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation said somebody broke in and took the register.

"I feel like businesses around here are pretty vulnerable because of the neighborhood nearby," said Jenkins. "There's a lot of police activity."

Two officers responded to the burglar alarm and shot someone.

Jenkins, meanwhile sat in her car and heard it happen.

The consignment store is about half a mile down the road from the Iowa City Police Substation, which the police department is thinking about closing. While the numbers may be down, crime is still happening.

Mike Phelps has lived near the substation for about ten years. While he said the people are nice and he likes it, the danger is still prevalent at times.

"I've heard shots go off and think, wow I can't believe this is happening around here," said Phelps.

"Seems to me it's kind of been stable," said Donald Spellman. "My gut is the police department doesn't feel like it needs to be there because it's been stable."

Spellman said it could be a lot worse.

"I think there's occasionally some crime in this area but I lived in Las Vegas in the early nineties so I'd be more scared to go around Las Vegas as certain parts of Iowa City," said Spellman.

But for some shops, like Second Act, the violence affects more than just business.

"That affects people wanting to come here," said Jenkins. "That makes me nervous. It makes me nervous leaving, it makes me nervous being here alone."

According to the letter, the recommendation comes to withdraw operations on September first or earlier but nothing is set in stone. Chief Matherly also pointed out, just because they won't have the substation there, doesn't mean they will pay any less attention to the area.