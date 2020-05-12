Iowa City plans to install prairie at some area parks, residents concerned over lack of communication

As part of the Iowa City's climate action plan, the city has plans to put prairie into a number of parks, with the city pointing to the benefits of the prairies that align with the city's goals.

Judy Pfohl shows off Kiwanis Park in Iowa City on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Pfohl said she is frustrated about a lack of communication between the city and neighbors to area parks, as the city is planning to install prairie in many area parks. She said the first she heard about the project was in a city council meeting. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

But some neighbors feel they were left in the dark, and want the project to stop.

On the south side of Iowa City, Judy Pfohl lives only steps away from Kiwanis and Willow Creek Parks. The parks effectively serve as a second backyard. But she has taken issue, and is leading other concerned Iowa City residents, about a recently-announced project that could affect those spaces.

"I'm very frustrated because of the lack of the communication between the city and the city people," Pfohl said.

Pfohl'sconcern is about the areas of land at 18 different Iowa City parks- picked to have prairie installed as part of the city's accelerated climate action plan. The parks near her home are included in those plans.

"Right now, it's not prairie versus non-prairie," Pfohl said. "It's communication as to where things should be."

Pfohl said she's frustrated because she says she and her neighbors did not know about the project until a city council meeting on April 21.

Juli Seydell-Johnson, the parks and recreation director with the city, said there is a reason for that: city staff looked at it as typical park maintenance, something that does not normally need public comment or even approval.

"We were very careful to choose areas that we felt were low use recreation areas so that it wouldn't impact the people that typically use the parks," Seydell-Johnson said. "And we also looked for areas that were difficult to mow, or not used very often, or along creek beds to help with erosion."

On Tuesday, in response to concerns from the public, the city announced revisions- scaling back those plans.

"Realize as planners, we're looking at the community-wide benefit and the community-wide use of these parks, not necessarily each person's backyard," Seydell-Johnson said.

Pfohl said it is a start, but it is not enough and the city should put the project on hold.

"I would think that it needs to be stopped for this year," Pfohl said. "They need to get more input."

Seydell-Johnson said she and the city staff were appreciative of the input from the public, and encourages that feedback via e-mail and phone calls. She said after reading that feedback, the city has provided a frequently asked questions sheet about the project to help answer some common concerns.