Iowa City planning to research ways to get more riders using public transit

Iowa City Transit says the number of people using its public transportation service has been declining for the past few years- but it wants to see that trend reversed to increase usage and potentially expand.

"Ridership has been decreasing, I would say, over the last few years by a few percent every year," said Darian Nagle-Gamm, the Director of Transportation Services for Iowa City.

City staffers are planning to take an in-depth look at the current services offered by Iowa City Transit, including reviewing routes, hours of operation, and places they do not currently have stops at. They said as they begin research, their end goal is to reach the most people and potentially double the usage of public transit in the city and its neighbors.

"We have high goals for the study and not only would we like to see transit ridership level off, we'd like to see what type of a system it would take," said Nagle-Gamm. "What kind of enhancements could we make to our system that we could even double ridership over the next ten years."

Terry Anderson, who served as the Head Golf Coach for the University of Iowa, can often be seen behind the wheel of an Iowa City Transit bus. Anderson has been with Transit Services for the last nine years.

Anderson believes a good way to expand would be to review the routes and meet people where they are located, as the city expands, so too should the routes.

"We don't travel places where we should travel because back in when Iowa City transit came about, there weren't even housing developments in those areas," Anderson said.

Starting in the Fall, the city along with a consultant team will research how they can expand.

"We want to transform the system from what we have today, into the system of the future that better serves the needs of the community," Nagle-Gamm said.

That transformation is going to take time to develop.

"It seems like the earliest that these recommendations would be implemented would probably be the next school year, so not this fall but likely next summer or next fall," Nagle-Gamm said.

Drivers like Anderson are optimistic they could bring changes for the better.

"I think the route study will serve it's purpose as well and figuring out that we need to run a few more buses as this time of the day, and less buses at this, and plus be economical or whatever- or more efficient anyway," Anderson said.

Nagle-Gamm said the study, which could take about a year, will cost "several hundred thousands of dollars." She said that price will be split by Iowa City, Coralville, and the University of Iowa as all three share the services.