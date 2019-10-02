Iowa City planning new walkway on Riverside Drive, making underground tunnel

Iowa City is working to make some areas of the city safer and more walkable, including an upcoming project that will take walkers underground to avoid traffic on a nearby road.

There are two crosswalks at the intersection of Myrtle Ave. and S. Riverside Dr. in Iowa City as of Oct. 2, 2019. Engineers want to add a walkway on one side of S. Riverside Dr. that would include an underground tunnel. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

The construction is planned near the intersection of Myrtle Avenue and S. Riverside Drive in Iowa City near a railroad overpass. That bridge is the exact reason engineers said it makes more sense to go underneath it and underground, rather than build a pathway over it.

There is not much room between the road and the bridge supports on Riverside Drive. Scott Sovers, Assistant City Engineer with the City of Iowa City, said constructing a walkway underground will create the safest path for people as they walk to nearby businesses or closer to the University of Iowa campus.

Sovers said the city has already planned the path they are looking for, including design plans, and now are in the process of preparing to start the work.

Leaders of the project said adding to the walkways that are already in that area is key.

"We actually did a study a while back to see kind of what is the best method of trying to get some sidewalk connectivity through the corridor, and this is the option that we landed on," Sovers said.

Sovers said construction will not start this year, but sometime this fall the city will open the project up for bids. The goal is to begin construction on the project in Spring 2020 and have it completed that same year.