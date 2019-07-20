Iowa City park doubles as flood mitigation

A new park in Iowa City is serving more than just a place for people to bike ride and enjoy the outdoors, it’s also being used to help mitigate flooding.

River Front Park is now open to the public. The park is where the water treatment plant once was before the 2008 floods. Now, the renovation has been down to allow the park to hold water from getting to the downtown area.

“We are protecting the downtown and businesses around us using the space,” said Juli Seydell Johnson, the City’s Park and Recreation Director. “Instead of having the critical infrastructure here we have a critical park that provides flood mitigation to the area.”

