Iowa City one step closer to passing temporary ban rental permits

Iowa City is one step closer to passing a temporary ban on granting new rental permits in certain parts of town.

City council approved the second consideration of the rental permit moratorium Tuesday night. It would ban owners of single-family homes and duplexes from seeking permits for the next ten months in certain areas.

Some Iowa City residents said it could be what the city needs in order to stop the growing number of rental properties in town.

"It used to be kind of a nice neighborhood, it's now become a stepping stone neighborhood with a lot of rentals," said Maria Conzemius. "Sometimes that's okay if you have nice people moving in and sometimes it's a situation where they're rentals so they don't take care of their yards, they have dogs and they don't take care of the dogs."

Conzemius has lived on Sterling Drive since the early eighties. She said too many people are renting there to the point where it's taking away from the quality of life due to disorderly neighbors and irresponsible landlords.

"They're not careful in monitoring who lives where," said Conzemius.

The city said the rental permit cap is focused on neighborhoods that are already half occupied by renters. Councilwoman Mazahir Salih said she gets it, but she's wary.

"We need to think about it carefully and we need to solve the real problem than do something that will create another problem," said Salih.

That other problem, she said, is it could be a price hike for those looking for rent.

"In the area we have the cap at, I think it would raise the price because whenever you have more advertising of an apartment for rent, it would be less," said Salih. "If you don't have any, people can raise the price."

Conzemius said the status quo needs to be maintained in the neighborhood though.

"Homeowners can be just as bad as renters but at least they have a stable family formation," said Conzemius. "At least you know who's living there and you have some recourse but with renters you have people wandering in and out."

"(We) just need to have more time to hear from other people to give us more time to think of what we're going to do," said Salih.

The city could approve the ordinance at next city council meeting, May 21.