Iowa City offering holiday light recycling drop-off in metro area

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Government officials in the Iowa City area are offering a better way for residents to dispose of their holiday light decorations if they are no longer working.
The City of Iowa City said there are drop-off locations at the following sites:
• East Side Recycling Center at ReStore Donations (year-round)
• Iowa City Landfill and Recycling Center (year-round)
• Iowa City Hy-Vee Stores (Waterfront, 1st Ave., and Dodge St.)
• Coralville Hy-Vee #1 (1914 8th St.)
• Coralville Hy-Vee #2 (3285 Crosspark Road)
• Coralville Stuff Etc. (2818 Commerce Drive)
• Coralville Recreation Center (1506 8th St.)
• Coralville City Hall (1512 7th St.)
Anybody with questions about the program can call (319) 887-6110.