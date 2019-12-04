Iowa City offering holiday light recycling drop-off in metro area

Government officials in the Iowa City area are offering a better way for residents to dispose of their holiday light decorations if they are no longer working.

The City of Iowa City said there are drop-off locations at the following sites:

• East Side Recycling Center at ReStore Donations (year-round)

• Iowa City Landfill and Recycling Center (year-round)

• Iowa City Hy-Vee Stores (Waterfront, 1st Ave., and Dodge St.)

• Coralville Hy-Vee #1 (1914 8th St.)

• Coralville Hy-Vee #2 (3285 Crosspark Road)

• Coralville Stuff Etc. (2818 Commerce Drive)

• Coralville Recreation Center (1506 8th St.)

• Coralville City Hall (1512 7th St.)

Anybody with questions about the program can call (319) 887-6110.