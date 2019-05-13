Iowa City nonprofit receives $70K grant from Board of Supervisors after concerns of closing

A $70,000 taxpayer donation will keep the doors open for the Center for Worker Justice of Eastern Iowa.

Last week, TV9 reported the Iowa City based non-profit requested a last-minute grant from the Johnson County Board of Supervisors. The board approved that funding Thursday, May 9 in a 4-1 vote.

The Center helps both legal and illegal immigrants.

TV9 reviewed their tax filings and found the group's spending substantially increased in 2017 with only a slight increase in donations from the previous year.

Executive Director Rafael Morataya told TV9 cutting spending was "not on the table."