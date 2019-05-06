Iowa City nonprofit asks Board of Supervisors for $70,000, citing potential to close

The Center for Worker Justice of Eastern Iowa warns it might have to close its doors in a couple months- it has led organizers of the nonprofit to asking for a $70,000 taxpayer funded grant.

The mission of the non-profit is to help low-wage workers, but they are best known for helping immigrants - legal and illegal - also with work and lifestyle improvements.

Rafael Morataya, the Executive Director of the Center for Worker Justice of Eastern Iowa, says they discovered how dire their financial situation is while reviewing the budget for the coming year.

TV9 checked their most recent tax forms and found the financial problem seemingly is rooted due to the organization's overspending in 2017.

Morataya says their work is imperative for the area, fighting for lower class people and immigrants to ensure they are supported.

"Justice never sleeps," Morataya said. "They always try to take the money away from workers and then the housing problem that we have in the county right now is there."

But in a letter written to the Johnson County Board of Supervisors, a group that has never provided grants to the organization in the past, Morataya cites concerns about a lack of funding that will force them to close.

"Basically if we don't get that money, we are going to shut down our doors in the next two months," Morataya said.

TV9 reviewed the group's most recent tax filing showing its donations increased slightly, bringing in $174,217 in contributions, gifts, and grants. However, expenses rose significantly from the previous year, from $166,071 in 2016 to $239,487 in 2017. According to their tax forms, the majority of that money ($164,148) is spent on "salaries, other compensation, and employee benefits."

The group overspent, according to their tax records, by $56,824 in 2017.

Morataya says cutting staff is out of the question - which is why he turned to the Johnson County Supervisors for help.

"I think it does not make sense to do anything like that option, so that option is not on the table," Morataya said.

At least three Johnson County Supervisors thought providing the funding may be a good idea, enough so they will put the debate and vote on a formal meeting agenda as soon as Thursday, May 9. The Board of Supervisors has a plan to take money from the Public Health portion of the budget and provide the nonprofit with the $70,000 they are asking for.

"I just think that if we're able to help them, if they're in a situation and we're able to help them and it's not hurting, that we're able to get them out of the position that they're in," said Royceann Porter, a Johnson County Supervisor.

But Morataya's request for $70,000 drew criticism from one member of the board.

"Budgets matter," said Janelle Rettig, a Johnson County Supervisor. "This is not budgeted. There is a flex funding opportunity coming up, and they should apply for the flex funding with everyone else that needs money."

Porter and Rettig briefly debated the topic, after Rettig compared the scenario to a "good ol' boys" club.

"So if we're going to talk about being fair, let's be fair," Porter said. "Let's be fair across the board. Not just, you steady saying 'the good ol' boys.'"

"It's definitely a 'good ol' boys' moment,'" Rettig responded. "Where other agencies don't have an opportunity to submit applications for funding."

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors has not yet released their upcoming agenda, but board members said it will be on an upcoming agenda item, as soon as May 9.