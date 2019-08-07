Iowa City neighborhoods support National Night Out

On Tuesday, Iowa City held six block parties to celebrate National Night Out.

This is the nation's 36th Annual National Night out. The goal of the event is to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness and increase trust between police departments and neighborhoods.

The South District Neighborhood Association hosted one the many events celebrating National Night Out at Wetherby Park.

“It’s important that we have time to play together. We don’t often -- adults, kids -- we don’t often have spaces in our lives where we get to just hang out. And even more so important to have that kind of space with our first responders,” says organizer Angie Jordan.

At each event, police officers played games with kids and hosted raffles for back-to-school items. Herky the Hawkeye and McGruff the Crime Dog also visited the neighborhood parties