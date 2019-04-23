Iowa City mayor will not seek re-election after current term ends

Iowa City Mayor Jim Throgmorton will not seek re-election at the end of his current term this Fall, the mayor intends to announce at Tuesday's city council meeting.

Throgmorton was elected in November 2015 to a four-year term. He cited ongoing health concerns and wanting to spend more time with his family as reasons for retiring from the council.

“When running for office 4 years ago, I said I wanted to help lead Iowa City toward becoming a more just city," Throgmorton said, in a statement. "We have made great strides in that direction over the past 3+ years, and much more remains to be done. I would like to have a hand in crafting our next steps, but there are other factors I must consider.”

Throgmorton also named his desire to allow younger people a voice on the council as an incentive to retire.