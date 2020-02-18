Iowa City mayor 'very concerned' over bills targeting housing ordinances

Some landlords throughout the state say they are hoping legislation passes that will give them more options on whom they can rent to.

Signs in front of a home in Iowa City on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 (Josh Scheinblum/KCRG)

There are two bills going through the statehouse that target city ordinances that force landlords to accept housing vouchers for tenants who use public assistance to pay their rent.

Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague, who is a landlord himself, said he is "very concerned" over the legislation.

The city council in Iowa City passed an ordinance in June 2016 that forces landlords to accept government-backed housing vouchers. Steven Rakis, the housing administrator for the Iowa City Housing Authority, said the ordinance is an effort to address housing discrimination issues. He said the Human Rights Commission first recommended the ordinance.

Iowa City landlord Ronald Brozene says he thinks the rules in Iowa City surrounding housing vouchers are unfair.

"I just don't like the government mandating that we have to," Brozene said.

Iowa City's Housing Authority administrator said the ordinance simply forces landlords to screen voucher holders the same way in which they screen everybody else for rentals.

Teauge says he thinks the "intent" of the ordinance is working.