Iowa City mayor declares civil emergency in response to COVID-19

The mayor of a Johnson County community has declared a civil emergency in response to the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus, according to information provided by the city.

Bruce Teague, Iowa City mayor, made the announcement through a proclamation signed on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

Such a move allows Teague to take additional steps in the future to maintain health, welfare, and community safety. It also allows Geoff Fruin, the city manager, to make purchases or leases of goods that will help in the local government's response to COVID-19 without a normal bid process.

Iowa City Police can now enforce the order to close bars, restaurants, theaters, and the ban on group gatherings of more than 10 people, with criminal citation or arrest.

The declaration is in effect until further notice.