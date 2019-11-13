Iowa City man sentenced to over seven years in prison in child pornography case

A man who had previously pleaded guilty to a charge related to child pornography was sentenced on Tuesday, according to prosecutors.

Marcus Henry Benjamin, 28, of Iowa City, was sentenced to 90 months, or seven and a half years, in prison on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. He had pleaded guilty to one charge of receiving child pornography on June 21.

The investigation into Benjamin began in 2018 after agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation discovered explicit posts involving children in sexual situations on a social media website. Those agents were able to identify Benjamin and his residence which they proceeded to search, seizing 12 electronic devices.

Digital forensic evaluation of the devices turned up over 1200 images and videos that had been gathered over a period of four years.

Benjamin will also be subject to six years of supervised release after his prison term, be required to pay $100 to the Crime Victims' Fund, pay $5,000 in restitution, and register as a sex offender.