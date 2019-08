A judge sentenced an Iowa City man to 3 decades for sexually abusing a minor for several years.

According to the Iowa City Press-Citizen, a jury last month found 30-year old Jeffry Waite guilty of lascivious conduct with a minor and five counts of sex abuse.

Prosecutors say Waite forced the victim to have sex, and touched her inappropriately from 2013 to 2017. He also has to register as a sex offender.