Iowa City man caught stealing Christmas items at shelter

Staff caught an Iowa City man stealing Christmas items from the Shelter House and then threatened to kill the staff who confronted him.

Curtis Seals, 55 of Iowa City, is charged with 3rd-degree theft and 1st-degree harassment, both aggravated misdemeanors.

According to criminal complaints, staff at the Shelter House caught Seals taking about $200 worth of Christmas items stored behind the front desk. Seals then threatened to kill the staffer who confronted him and continued to make threats even after in police custody, the complaint states.

Seals has a long criminal history, including at least 3 other theft convictions, the most recent in February of this year.