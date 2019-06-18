Iowa City man arrested, charged with having sex with a minor over five years ago

An Iowa City man was arrested Sunday in connection with an incident that authorities say occurred over five years ago between him and a minor female victim.

George Henock Bendera, 26, of Iowa City, was charged with lascivious conduct with a minor, a serious misdemeanor.

According to the arrest warrant, Iowa City Police officials said that on or around January 1, 2014, Bendera had intercourse with a minor female when he was 21-years-old. The alleged incident took place in the southeast side of Iowa City on Taylor Drive.

The woman became pregnant and gave birth to a child. According to the defendant, paternity testing showed that Bendera was the father.

Police said that Bendera had been the victim's supervisor at their mutual place of employment for two years preceding the alleged incident.

Bendera made an initial appearance on Monday, where a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim. He was also appointed a public defender for the trial.

Bendera is free after posting a $2,500 bond. His next appearance is on June 27 at 2:00 p.m. in Johnson County District Court.