Iowa City man accused of stabbing, killing wife pleads not guilty

An Iowa City man accused of stabbing and killing his wife earlier this year says he's not guilty.

Roy Browning Jr., 67, is charged with first-degree murder for the stabbing death of his wife JoEllen Browning. Police initially called the death suspicious, then said it was a homicide.

In early April, police found JoEllen Browning dead in their home on Iowa City's northeast side.

Investigators say Roy Browning killed his wife while she was in the process of discovering he was hiding financial transactions and that she had a substantial life insurance policy.

The Brownings were married for 42 years.

Browning's arraignment is set for tomorrow. A hearing on motions is set for December 9th.