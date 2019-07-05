Iowa City hair parlor introducing 'gender-neutral' pricing

A hair parlor in Iowa City is debuting a new way to charge people for getting their hair done, calling it gender-neutral pricing.

JoAnn Larpenter Sinclair, the owner of Honeybee Hair Parlor believes the cost to do someone's hair should not vary based on whether someone is male or female- that's why she said her business is focusing on the hair, and the work being done to it.

Larpenter Sinclair, better known as JoAnn LS, admits that becoming a hairdresser was almost a foregone conclusion. The nearly 20-year veteran said she had a number of family members that were also hairdressers, so she knew there was a pretty good chance she'd follow in their footsteps.

In May, LS made the decision to open her own shop, but she admits she is taking an unconventional approach to the business model for hairdressers.

"It's convention to charge according to whether or not someone's a man or a woman," LS explained. "I think people were just afraid they would lose some of their clients if they charged more equally."

When people sit in the chairs at her parlor, LS explained price reflects the length of the hair and the work being done to it- not the assumed gender of the person looking into the mirror.

"You're just going 'okay, this is how long your hair is, this is what you want, ok I'm going to charge you according to that,'" LS said.

That standard has been accepted by a number of her clients, even in just a short period of time being open.

"I think it's simply outrageous that women are charged so much more for haircuts when hair is hair," said Amy Margolis, who has been coming to LS for two years, and made the switch to LS' shop without a thought.

"The perception is that [women are] willing to pay more," LS said. "They're being charged according to what you're actually doing and how much time you're actually spending with them."

LS is hoping this change for everyone will spark more people and more places to change, too.

"I'm hoping that it encourages clients to ask for this kind of pricing and also for other salons and other stylists to think about changing the way they do things a little bit," LS said.

Friday night served as a grand opening for the parlor and its form of pricing, though LS says they have implemented it since their first day in May.