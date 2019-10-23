Iowa City group seeking donations for teen winter clothing drive

An Iowa City group is asking for help from all eastern Iowans to provide clothes to hundreds of area middle and high school students.

United Action for Youth in Iowa City features a box seeking clothing donations on October 23, 2019. Organizers are looking to get enough clothes for 500 middle and high school students. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

United Action for Youth in Iowa City says in order to do that, it needs a lot of clothes. Leaders of the group said students having access to new clothing improves their self-esteem and helps them when they are at school.

Staff with UAY said in 2018, the group collected enough clothes to help 400 people, mostly between the middle and high school age range. The teen age group is mostly the age range organizers are looking to clothe once again, but this time they are aiming for 500 people.

While this serves as a winter clothing drive, organizers are looking for pretty much anything from coats to t-shirts and tank tops. Staff explained that the drive is a benefit to help clothe people, but also help them at school, too.

"I think especially being an adolescent and being in that stage where you're super self-conscious about the way you look, and the way you appear to your friends, those things are really important," Mickey Hampton, the Development Director for UAY, said. "And so it makes a difference when you can show up to school each day feeling good about the way you look."

Hampton said that increased self-esteem can help them in the classroom and with their peers.

"We know that when you are a young person, how you represent yourself to your friends, to your peers, to your teachers, it's important," Hampton said. "And it really reflects who you are and how you feel inside. And having clothes that feel right and feel good help you show up to school every day, help you do your best, be focused."

The drive is looking for clothes mostly for youth and their families. Hampton said they need clothes of all sizes of all genders, but especially winter coats. Hampton said the winter coats tend to go quickly, and the more they have, the better they will be.

Donations can be dropped off at the UAY Swaim Youth Center at 355 Iowa Ave. in Iowa City on Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Thursdays from 9 a.m.-7 p.m, Fridays from 9 a.m.-7 p.m, and Saturdays from 12-5 p.m.

Donations can also be dropped off at the group's main office located in Eastdale Plaza, Monday thru Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Local businesses and schools are also collecting donations including White Rabbit, Revival Clothing Store, Pro-Fit Gym, barre3, and Home Ec. Workshop.

Hampton said they will collect donations until they host a shop-for-free-clothes event on November 12, but are also looking for volunteers as well. For more information about the program, visit the United Action for Youth Facebook page or visit their website.