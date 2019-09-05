Iowa City getting bike share program

A bike-share program is coming to Iowa City, according to a city council agenda.

The city will partner with Gotcha Mobility which is based out of South Carolina.

Riders can use an app to find, unlock and ride electric bikes. The program is scheduled to start sometime this fall.

Cedar Rapids started a bike-share program in May. The cost is $1 to rent plus 15 cents for every additional minute.

The City of Cedar Rapids electric scooters last week at the same price as the bikes.