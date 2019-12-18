Iowa City food bank prepares to serve nearly 2,000 families during holiday program

“Organized chaos” is the best way to describe the happenings at CommUnity Food Bank in Iowa City this time of year.

The CommUnity Food Bank in Iowa City expects to serve nearly 2,000 families during its "Project Holiday" meal distribution Dec. 16-21, 2019. (Mary Green/KCRG)

Just about every empty corner of the food pantry and warehouse behind it is occupied by people picking up food, volunteers serving and organizing it, and the food itself.

For three days this week, volunteer Marin Swesey is working in the middle of that chaos as part of the food bank’s annual “Project Holiday” meal distribution program.

"Project Holiday is a way for me to get home a little early for the holidays in a really meaningful way,” Swesey said.

Swesey is originally from Iowa City but now lives in Chicago. However, for the last four years, she has volunteered during Project Holiday when she returns to Johnson County to celebrate the holidays, working alongside her parents, who are regular volunteers at the bank.

"I get so excited to tell my friends that are all going to different places for the holiday, that I get to come to my hometown to have something so meaningful to do in a community that supports that kind of activity,” Swesey said.

Over a six-day period, between Dec. 16 and 21, CommUnity estimates it will give meals to around 1,700 families between its Iowa City location, its four mobile food pantry sites, Coralville Community Pantry and North Liberty Community Pantry.

"No one who comes from Johnson County will be turned away,” CommUnity Director of Services Sarah Witry said.

Witry said one in seven people in Johnson County are food insecure, meaning “they are skipping meals, they are making less nutritious choices, and sometimes they are going without food,” she explained.

What makes Project Holiday different from a typical day at the food bank is that during the event, families are able to pick up more food than they normally would to take care of holiday meals.

"We have extra produce. People can take more than they would normally have available, and we try to have a lot of other extra options for people to choose from,” Witry said.

The food bank spends months preparing for the annual event, which is now in its 32nd year.

"We start ordering food and getting food in at the end of October even,” Witry said.

So during this busy time of year, Witry said they rely heavily on the service of their volunteers.

"It's like they're part of the family, coming back to visit at the holidays,” she said.

That's how Swesey feels too.

"I think it's something that gives us all really good perspective about the things that we do and the things that we receive as well,” she said.