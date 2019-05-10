Iowa City firefighters rescue four people from building fire

Iowa City firefighters had to rescue four people from a second story apartment Thursday after a fire started on the ground floor apartment.

Firefighters rushed to 2608 Bartelt Road at 9:54 a.m. They were able to get the fire out within 20 minutes. Firefighters rescued four people from the window of the second floor apartment when heat and smoke blocked their exit.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. It damaged the ground apartment and caused smoke damage throughout. All of that damage is estimated to be $50,000.