Investigators are trying to figure out what started a bathroom fire in Iowa City early Friday morning.

The Iowa City Fire Department said it happened at 1:05 a.m. at 319 East Court Street in apartment 46. Crews said they had the fire under control within 10 minutes.

Everyone inside got out safely, officials said. No one was hurt.

Fire and water damage was contained to the apartment and the unit directly below the fire. Damage is estimated to be around $50,000.