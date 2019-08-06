Iowa City engineers to weigh removing on-street parking in a downtown area for bike lanes

Iowa City wants to add more bike lanes in an area near downtown- but some property owners say that could make renting their apartments out much more difficult.

Engineers in Iowa City are considering adding more buffered bike lanes on two streets near downtown. (Marlon Hall/KCRG)

The city is hoping to add those bike lanes to a portion of S. Governor St. and Dodge St. in between Bowery St. and E. Burlington St.

Engineers for the city want to speak with the residents and property owners in those areas about removing the on street parking and turning it into a bike lane on each of those two stretches of road. Staff says that could provide the safest option, but for some landlords, removing parking is not a good idea.

"My stomach turned a little bit because parking is the biggest issue in downtown Iowa City," said Tracy Barkalow, the owner of Big Ten Property Management. He said they have a number of apartments in that area, and upon receiving notification of the meeting, he made plans to go.

"Obviously the impacts of removing parking will directly effect the neighborhood," said Jason Reichart, a Senior Civil Engineer with the city of Iowa City. "That's what we're hoping to get is some comments on how that'll effect their lives."

Some of those property owners like Barkalow say that effect will be negative.

"It'll make it more challenging for all the rentals," Barkalow said. "It'll also make it more challenging for the property owners when their guests come over. So it's not just the one rental side issue. Owner-occupied units in this area will be effected negatively, too."

Removing the parking is not a permanent and guaranteed solution, however city staff like Reichart say adding a space between cars and bikes could prove the best and safest choice.

"A buffered bike lane provides the most protection for bicyclists and vehicle commuters, [but] we can also look at a shared lane," Reichart said.

But Barkalow said removing prime spots in a potentially prime location, is not worth the prospective bike lanes.

"I think it's a bad idea- I think they should keep the parking in place and put the bike lanes somewhere else or some other way," Barkalow said.

The city will host a public meeting tomorrow night at city hall starting at 6 p.m. Reichart said the plan to resurface the road by November, but how the lanes will look will all depend on how that meeting goes.