Iowa City engineers preparing for 'major' road construction project along Dodge St.

Iowa City engineers are preparing for a major road construction project along one of the key entry points into the city, and it could take years to complete.

Engineers are preparing to re-construct a portion of Dodge St. that covers a more than one mile stretch- spanning from Governor St. to Burlington St., but the project is not scheduled to begin until 2023.

The city has already hired a consultant to prepare plans, an effort that should provide a baseline for a schedule and cost for the project, but the exact numbers and plans are still uncertain.

City staff held a public input meeting Wednesday to discuss potential plans, as they are still in "very preliminary" stages. Regardless of the amount of time between their first meeting and the first groundbreaking, engineers assigned with the project like Scott Sovers said it is important to start getting input now before official plans are drawn up.

The portion of Dodge St. to receive the construction falls in a historical district of the city. Sovers, a Senior Civil Engineer for Iowa City, explained the project is necessary, as there are a number of areas where pavement is already failing, and some of the city-owned utilities are either close to or more than 100 years old.

"A project of this magnitude we're looking at- at least a two year project," Sovers said. "This is beyond just a one construction season project given the complexities of it.

"When you're talking an urban setting, with a lot of utilities, maintaining pedestrian and vehicle traffic, it's a whole different story," Sovers said.

Even with the project years away, Sovers said the input is important so they can reduce the impact on neighboring residents and businesses once construction begins.

"We'll pick certain times when traffic is reduced," Sovers said. "Maybe it's a nighttime closure where we've got to get some utilities across the road, and we don't want to do it during peak hours. So we'll be careful on how we coordinate those closures."

Sovers said there is very little planned as of yet, but step one will take place sometime this spring: the city will re-stripe that portion of Dodge Str. making the lanes narrower, creating a bike lane along the south side of the road.